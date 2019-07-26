ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Get ALLETE alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.08.

NYSE ALE opened at $85.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.25. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $72.42 and a 1 year high of $87.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.23.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). ALLETE had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.5875 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.10%.

In other ALLETE news, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total value of $328,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn W. Dindo sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $60,292.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,100 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 244,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in ALLETE by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in ALLETE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALLETE (ALE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.