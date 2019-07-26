Alliance Mineral (ASX:A40) Trading Down 23.1%

Alliance Mineral (ASX:A40) dropped 23.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.10 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.10 ($0.07), approximately 10,343,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.13 ($0.09).

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43.

In other Alliance Mineral news, insider Mark Turner sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.12), for a total value of A$81,500.00 ($57,801.42).

Alliance Mineral Company Profile (ASX:A40)

Alliance Mineral Assets Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia, South Africa, and Liberia. It explores for lithium and tantalum tenements, as well as iron ore. The company's principal project is the Bald Hill project that includes four mining leases, eight exploration licenses, eight prospecting licenses, and two tenement applications totaling 774 square metres, which is located to the southeast of Kambalda region in the Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia.

