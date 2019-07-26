Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Announces Earnings Results

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) issued its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.21), RTT News reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Alliance Resource Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Alliance Resource Partners updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ARLP traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.13. 679,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,387. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ARLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Resource Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 97,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,542 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

