Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $45,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of SRC Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.29 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,326.71.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,258.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $977.66 and a 52-week high of $1,296.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,111.80. The company has a market capitalization of $791.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

