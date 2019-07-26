Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of SRC Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.29 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,380.07.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG traded up $117.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,249.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,393,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,289.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,110.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 48.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,280.51, for a total transaction of $96,038.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,601.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,187.53, for a total transaction of $46,313.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,991.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 403 shares of company stock worth $461,293. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56,169,241 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 135,522.5% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857,647 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 723,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $755,828,000 after acquiring an additional 407,812 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $156,159,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 362,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,913,000 after acquiring an additional 147,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.