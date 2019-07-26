Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $1,500.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.05% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,326.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,135.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,296.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,111.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 48.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

