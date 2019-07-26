Alphabet’s (GOOG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOOG. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $37.29 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,380.07.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $116.90 on Tuesday, hitting $1,249.02. 2,245,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,612. The firm has a market cap of $789.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,289.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,110.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 48.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 73 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $85,245.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $453,083.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,187.53, for a total transaction of $46,313.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,991.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403 shares of company stock worth $461,293. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 22,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

