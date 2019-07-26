Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €44.50 ($51.74) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut News from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group cut to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 590 ($7.71) in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alstom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €44.08 ($51.26).

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €38.46 ($44.72) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €40.84. Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($43.45).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

