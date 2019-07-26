AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $81.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.85. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $96.00.

About AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

