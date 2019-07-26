Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. Amazon.com updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $30.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,943.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,688,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,527. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,924.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.48, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,050.50.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,934.42, for a total value of $4,836,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total value of $696,723.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,284.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,993 shares of company stock valued at $36,698,207 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after buying an additional 9,302,331 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $182,039,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $180,236,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,224,242,000 after acquiring an additional 116,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 121.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 149,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $266,655,000 after acquiring an additional 82,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,238.76.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.