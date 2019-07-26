Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $2,350.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMZN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America set a $275.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,212.05.

AMZN stock opened at $1,973.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,924.30. The firm has a market cap of $985.06 billion, a PE ratio of 98.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 26.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,934.42, for a total transaction of $4,836,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total transaction of $696,723.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,284.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,993 shares of company stock worth $36,698,207. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

