American Express (NYSE:AXP) Insider Paul D. Fabara Sells 15,455 Shares

American Express (NYSE:AXP) insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $1,963,712.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,392.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

American Express stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.46. 1,024,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.70. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $129.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $124.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,486,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $807,358,000 after buying an additional 459,983 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

