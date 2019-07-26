American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 473 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE AXP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,009,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.70. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $129.34. The company has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 price target on S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens set a $131.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.38.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 44,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $5,316,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,584,718.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $1,963,712.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,392.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,503 shares of company stock worth $22,030,331 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.