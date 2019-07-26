American National Bank Has $609,000 Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

American National Bank trimmed its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,311,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,892,000 after acquiring an additional 450,686 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 11.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,672,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,804,000 after buying an additional 676,123 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,660,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,099,000 after buying an additional 319,900 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in Robert Half International by 0.6% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,560,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,829,000 after buying an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in Robert Half International by 32.8% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,272,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,065,000 after buying an additional 561,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.23. The company had a trading volume of 40,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,030. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $79.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.09.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

