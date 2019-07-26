American National Bank Sells 192 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

American National Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 219,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,629,000 after acquiring an additional 44,447 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,157.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $197.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,962. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.05. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $205.47.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.