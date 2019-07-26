American National Bank Sells 2,812 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

American National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.99.

GILD stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.48. 233,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,069,442. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $79.61. The stock has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,277.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $186,104.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,969.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,459. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

