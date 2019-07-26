American National Bank Sells 308 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

American National Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 20,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,789. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $90.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.28.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

