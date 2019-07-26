American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 0.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 15.3% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 4.9% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 7.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.77. 491,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,547. The stock has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.49. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $140.40 and a twelve month high of $218.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.67.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 17.95%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

In other American Tower news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $11,568,013.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,440,379.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.93, for a total value of $11,943,291.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,415 shares in the company, valued at $53,108,440.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,053 shares of company stock worth $49,761,568 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.44.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

