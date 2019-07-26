Amon (AMN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $75.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Amon token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDEX. Amon has a market cap of $609,262.00 and $75.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00294728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.48 or 0.01652732 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00121879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00024530 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000610 BTC.

About Amon

Amon was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,920,386 tokens. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

