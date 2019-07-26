Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.86-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96-2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion.Amphenol also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.56-3.60 EPS.

Shares of APH traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.86. 3,430,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,610. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $74.95 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.12.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 29.75%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. Longbow Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.66 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.03.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 430,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $42,767,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,892,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 24,600 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $2,460,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,600 shares in the company, valued at $14,762,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 834,505 shares of company stock valued at $83,149,103 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.