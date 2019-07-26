Analysts Anticipate Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM) to Post ($0.03) EPS

Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Adomani’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $1.68 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Adomani an industry rank of 102 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ADOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $194.00 target price on Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adomani stock. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Adomani as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADOM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 99,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,505. Adomani has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Adomani had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 169.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adomani will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

