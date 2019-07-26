Analysts Anticipate Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) to Announce -$0.99 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) will post ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alder Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Alder Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.76) to ($3.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($1.45). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alder Biopharmaceuticals.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.47).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

Shares of ALDR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.43. 419,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,188. The company has a market capitalization of $864.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $20.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000.

About Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

