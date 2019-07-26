Analysts Anticipate Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.66. Bank of America posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 283 ($3.70) to GBX 103 ($1.35) in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 198,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of America by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,968,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,511,000 after acquiring an additional 668,809 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 113,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 20,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.80. 21,537,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,697,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.81. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $31.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

