Analysts Anticipate Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) to Announce $8.49 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) will post earnings per share of $8.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $8.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.79. Credit Acceptance posted earnings of $6.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $34.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.87 to $35.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $36.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.43 to $37.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $342.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.35 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Buckingham Research set a $136.00 price objective on WABCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $407.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,267,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded up $11.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $492.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,110. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 31.27 and a current ratio of 31.27. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $356.12 and a 1 year high of $509.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $485.27.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

