Analysts Anticipate General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to Announce $3.03 EPS

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will announce $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.91 and the highest is $3.10. General Dynamics posted earnings of $2.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $11.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.67 to $11.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.48 to $13.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Longview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Longview Asset Management LLC now owns 32,898,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,569,043,000 after purchasing an additional 215,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,511,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,080,000 after purchasing an additional 193,294 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in General Dynamics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,365,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,677,000 after purchasing an additional 252,900 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 16,833.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 960,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 955,146 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 18,507.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 926,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,628,000 after purchasing an additional 921,307 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.29. 19,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,950. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $143.87 and a 12-month high of $207.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Dynamics (GD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.