Analysts Anticipate General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to Announce $3.03 EPS

Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will announce $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.91 and the highest is $3.10. General Dynamics posted earnings of $2.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $11.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.67 to $11.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.48 to $13.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover General Dynamics.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Longview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Longview Asset Management LLC now owns 32,898,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,569,043,000 after purchasing an additional 215,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,511,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,080,000 after purchasing an additional 193,294 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in General Dynamics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,365,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,677,000 after purchasing an additional 252,900 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 16,833.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 960,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 955,146 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 18,507.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 926,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,628,000 after purchasing an additional 921,307 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.29. 19,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,950. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $143.87 and a 12-month high of $207.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Dynamics (GD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.