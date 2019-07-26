Analysts Anticipate Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. Meta Financial Group posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Meta Financial Group.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $176.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.63 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

In related news, Director William David Tull sold 22,200 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $573,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 4,408 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $114,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,068 shares of company stock worth $8,314,422 in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,899 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 300,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after buying an additional 88,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.76. 4,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,392. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.12%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Read More: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.