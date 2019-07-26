Analysts Anticipate Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $83.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.54 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Novanta an industry rank of 153 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.69. The company had a trading volume of 135,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.83. Novanta has a one year low of $55.68 and a one year high of $96.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.43.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.85 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.92%. Novanta’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 30,100 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $2,805,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,506,588.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 16,277 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,482,183.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,460,601.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.8% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Novanta by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Novanta by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

