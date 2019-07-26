Analysts Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will report earnings per share of $2.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.08. Snap-on reported earnings per share of $2.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.01. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $951.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.60.

SNA traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.33. The stock had a trading volume of 305,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $189.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.42.

In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $421,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,251.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $3,193,733.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $12,122,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 21.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,476,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,113,000 after purchasing an additional 950,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $62,430,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 464,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,095,000 after purchasing an additional 288,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 13,005.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,322,000 after purchasing an additional 241,258 shares in the last quarter.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

