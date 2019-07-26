Analysts Expect AeroCentury Corp. (NASDAQ:ACY) to Post $0.11 EPS

AeroCentury Corp. (NASDAQ:ACY) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $10.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.11 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AeroCentury an industry rank of 11 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of AeroCentury in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

ACY stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981. AeroCentury has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87.

AeroCentury (NASDAQ:ACY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million.

About AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company principally engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

