Analysts Expect AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) to announce sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AK Steel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the highest is $1.83 billion. AK Steel reported sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AK Steel will report full-year sales of $6.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $7.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AK Steel.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. AK Steel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 61.44%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 target price on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $77.00 price target on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKS. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AK Steel by 18.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 35,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

AKS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.48. 4,839,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,802,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. AK Steel has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $765.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.99.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AK Steel (AKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AK Steel (NYSE:AKS)

Receive News & Ratings for AK Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AK Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.