Analysts Expect AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Analysts expect AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) to announce sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AK Steel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the highest is $1.83 billion. AK Steel reported sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AK Steel will report full-year sales of $6.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $7.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AK Steel.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. AK Steel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 61.44%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 target price on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $77.00 price target on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKS. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AK Steel by 18.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 35,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

AKS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.48. 4,839,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,802,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. AK Steel has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $765.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.99.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

