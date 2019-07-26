Analysts Expect BBVA Banco Francés S.A. (NASDAQ:BBAR) to Post $0.35 EPS

BBVA Banco Francés S.A. (NASDAQ:BBAR) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $15.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.35 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BBVA Banco Francés an industry rank of 193 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

BBAR traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,286. BBVA Banco Francés has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $14.90.

BBVA Banco Francés (NASDAQ:BBAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $256.23 million for the quarter.

About BBVA Banco Francés

BBVA Banco Francés SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company accepts checking, savings, and current accounts, as well as time and demand deposits. It also provides personal and auto loans, and mortgages; loans to the government sector, central bank, and financial institutions, as well as overdraft lines of credit, discounted instruments, real estate mortgage loans, pledge loans, consumer loans, and pre-financing and export financing.

