Analysts Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2019

Brokerages forecast that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will report earnings per share of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Robert Half International reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $3.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 41.46%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHI stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,651. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $79.91.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Earnings History and Estimates for Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

