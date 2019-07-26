Analysts Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will report earnings per share of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Robert Half International reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $3.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 41.46%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHI stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,651. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $79.91.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

