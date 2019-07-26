Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for FARO Technologies (FARO)

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ: FARO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/26/2019 – FARO Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/13/2019 – FARO Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/6/2019 – FARO Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/2/2019 – FARO Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/11/2019 – FARO Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

FARO traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.36. 773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,413. The stock has a market cap of $875.70 million, a PE ratio of 111.65 and a beta of 1.77. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $93.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.32 million. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

