Analysts Set Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) Price Target at $26.75

Shares of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

ELGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $7.00 price target on Endologix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Endologix alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Endologix by 279.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37,882 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Endologix in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Endologix by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Endologix by 408.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Endologix by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 30,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endologix stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.12. Endologix has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.38.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $35.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.18 million. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 173.52% and a negative net margin of 54.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Endologix will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Endologix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endologix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.