Analysts Set Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Target Price at $5.57

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.57.

GSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 339.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 50,915 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 24,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSM opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $277.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.28.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $456.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Ferroglobe’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

