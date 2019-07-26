Analysts Set LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) PT at $71.10

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities set a $79.00 target price on LGI Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $72.48. 184,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 16.86 and a quick ratio of 1.35. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $76.93.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.06 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $186,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,407 shares in the company, valued at $924,197.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $709,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,611,133.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 514.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

