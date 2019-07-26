Analysts Set TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Price Target at $16.43

Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Noble Financial set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter worth $144,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter worth $174,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.19. 1,227,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,984. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.43. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $16.57.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $516.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.45 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 15.30%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

