Ankr Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.70 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Ankr token can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance DEX, Bithumb and Huobi Korea. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $20.35 million and approximately $7.70 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $600.15 or 0.05931417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00045616 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001246 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000187 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,626,884,230 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Hotbit, Bitinka, Coinsuper, Bilaxy, Binance DEX, Coinone, Bithumb, Coinall, Sistemkoin, Bgogo, Huobi Korea, Upbit, BitMax, Bittrex, KuCoin, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.