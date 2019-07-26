Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Down 6.9%

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) traded down 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.18, 6,031,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 8,231,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on AeroVironment from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Encana to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.46.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul M. Rady bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $49,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 48,050 shares of company stock worth $330,062. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 3,191.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $60,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Antero Resources by 1,440.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

