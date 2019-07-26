Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lowered its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Anthem were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 77.5% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 22.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth about $812,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $293.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $227.16 and a 1 year high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

In related news, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $212,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at $640,305. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 8,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.92, for a total value of $2,505,877.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,317.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,155 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.67.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

