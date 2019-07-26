Apergy (NYSE:APY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Apergy (NYSE:APY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $306.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.64 million. Apergy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.60%. Apergy’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Apergy updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE APY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.93. 10,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,443. Apergy has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $46.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.81.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APY shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Apergy in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.03 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy during the fourth quarter valued at $16,533,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 460.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 470,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after purchasing an additional 386,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy during the fourth quarter valued at $5,701,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy during the first quarter valued at $7,681,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,545,000 after purchasing an additional 165,565 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

