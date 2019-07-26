Aphelion (APH) Price Tops $0.0101

Aphelion (CURRENCY:APH) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Aphelion has a total market capitalization of $504,989.00 and $30,000.00 worth of Aphelion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aphelion token can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Aphelion has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aphelion

Aphelion launched on November 14th, 2017. Aphelion’s total supply is 70,188,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Aphelion’s official message board is aphelion.org/blog.html. The Reddit community for Aphelion is /r/APH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aphelion’s official Twitter account is @apheliontoken. The official website for Aphelion is aphelion.org.

Aphelion Token Trading

Aphelion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aphelion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aphelion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aphelion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

