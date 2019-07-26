Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.18). Appian posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Appian.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Appian had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $59.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Sunday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.59.

In other news, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,918.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $512,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,950 shares in the company, valued at $578,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,964 shares of company stock worth $4,823,799 over the last three months. 50.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Appian by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 81,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Appian by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Appian by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Appian by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APPN traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.85. 8,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,070. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.20 and a beta of 1.40. Appian has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $41.04.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.