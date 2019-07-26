Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Short Interest Down 53.1% in July

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,400 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the June 15th total of 938,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AQST traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 179,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,846. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $96.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.30.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 million. Research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AQST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush set a $51.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aquestive Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.54.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

