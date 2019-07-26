Aragon (ANT) Price Tops $0.88 on Major Exchanges

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 26th. Aragon has a market capitalization of $26.52 million and approximately $23,399.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aragon has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00008958 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, GOPAX, AirSwap and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00294788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.05 or 0.01642381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00121594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024486 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000613 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,198,563 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Upbit, GOPAX, Liqui, IDEX, Bittrex, Bitfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

