ARBITRAGE (ARB) Trading Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

ARBITRAGE (CURRENCY:ARB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. One ARBITRAGE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001070 BTC on exchanges. ARBITRAGE has a total market capitalization of $500,634.00 and approximately $1,241.00 worth of ARBITRAGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ARBITRAGE has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003127 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000156 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ARBITRAGE Profile

ARBITRAGE (CRYPTO:ARB) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. ARBITRAGE’s total supply is 8,910,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,767,295 tokens. ARBITRAGE’s official website is www.arbitraging.co. ARBITRAGE’s official Twitter account is @arbitragingco.

ARBITRAGE Token Trading

ARBITRAGE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARBITRAGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARBITRAGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARBITRAGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

