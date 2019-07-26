Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,176,500 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the June 15th total of 1,933,300 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.01. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a negative net margin of 1,237.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 979,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 51,127 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 228,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 134,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

