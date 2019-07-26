Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arch Coal, Inc. is a natural resource company. It produces metallurgical and thermal coal, used to manufacture steel and generate electricity. The company operates primarily in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah and Texas. Arch Coal, Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Inflarx to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Viewray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Virtusa from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Coal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.40.

NYSE ARCH opened at $89.05 on Tuesday. Arch Coal has a 12 month low of $78.05 and a 12 month high of $101.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.30. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 48.66% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $570.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Coal will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Arch Coal by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 375,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 963,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,703,000 after acquiring an additional 358,846 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 8,292.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,644 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

