Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Archrock has a payout ratio of 220.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Archrock to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.9%.

Shares of AROC opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Archrock has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 2.78.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Archrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $236.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AROC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archrock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

