Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Receives $39.95 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Arcosa alerts:

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $54,045,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at $160,114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,112,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,479,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,298,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.80.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $410.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.